Automated Services International And Betson End Vending Sales Agreement

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Automated Services International Inc., a distributor of used and reconditioned vending machines, has discontinued its strategic marketing and sales agreement with Betson Enterprises, according to ASI owner Joe Loparco.

ASI and Betson in September 2010 entered into a contract that awarded Betson sole marketing rights for ASI's used and reconditioned vending machines for New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia, as well as the New England states. The agreement, which was later expanded to the Southeast, also involved Choice Equipment Sales, a used vending equipment refurbishing factory owned by Loparco's brother. | READ MORE

"It's hard to believe that it's been seven years since Steven Betti asked me to help Betson develop a used equipment distribution model," Joe Loparco said. "We started out with a three-way handshake deal that included my brother Bob. Choice provided Betson with high-quality refurbished machines, and ASI provided Betson with hands-on sales and marketing support."

Steven Betti, a principal of H. Betti Industries Inc. parent company of Betson, the nation's largest distributor of vending machines, heads up Betson's vending division. Betson took over Choice's 12,000-sq.ft. facility last year, expanding its vending machine distribution and refurbishing businesses. | SEE STORY

"Unfortunately, like all good consultants, we become victims of our own success," Joe Loparco said. "Job well done, no longer needed, time to move on…"

Loparco is moving on, but as a competitor. He is setting up a new 10,000-sq.ft. machine refurbishing facility in Gastonia, NC. ASI continues to sell equipment from its distribution office in Corona, CA, and maintains an international office in Moscow. The company also owns and markets the Revive Self-Service Café, a micromarket system.

"My thanks to the Betson team for all of their support," Loparco said. "It's a terrific organization, and I was privileged to be an integral part of it for an extended period of time -- all on a handshake."

Automated Services International's new East Coast warehouse is located at 1820 Spencer Mountain Rd., Ste. 102, Gastonia, NC 28054. The corporate office remains in Charlotte. Joe Loparco can be reached at jloparco@carolina.rr.com or (704) 904-3436.