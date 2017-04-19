Apriva Adds Multifaceted Payment Solution For Canadian Vending Operators

PRESS RELEASE

New solution expands customer convenience for unattended markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Apriva, a leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions and secure mobile communications, today announced a new comprehensive vending payment solution for its Canadian operators. The new solution incorporates Crane Payment Innovation's (CPI) MEI Cashflow EasiChoice card reader and Apriva's newly certified payment gateway interface for Interac Flash to TNS Smart Network Inc., a leading payments processing provider in Canada and the U.S. This new solution set provides one easy-to-use, seamless payment acceptance platform for Canadian vending operators to enable an enhanced customer experience with increased convenience and security.

The unified solution specifically allows for contactless acceptance of all major card brands and payment forms including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Interac Flash, enabling the use of secure chip card technology via TNS SmartVend. The MEI Cashflow EasiChoice card reader serves markets ranging from closed-loop environments like colleges, universities and corporate campus environments to self-service parking and theater environments.

"Vending operators want all-in-one solutions that deliver payment acceptance with robust device management capabilities," said Stacey Finley Tappin, SVP of sales and marketing communications at Apriva. "Apriva's unattended payment solutions enable vending operators across Canada to integrate a secure payments acceptance device and a back-end processing solution to their vending machines, promoting 24/7/365 greater self-service capabilities and convenience for their consumers."

Apriva maintains relationships with more than 30 payment processors in North America, along with all of the leading wireless carriers, and currently works with more than 1,100 merchant acquirers and ISOs across the United States and Canada, giving merchants and partners the choice to deploy end-to-end solutions best fit for their businesses. Apriva's Gateway offers state-of-the-art security with end-to-end encryption, tokenization and EMV capabilities.

"The Canadian vending market is seeing explosive growth in contactless and mobile payment acceptance," said Peter Zoumboulakis, VP Sales at TNS Smart Network Inc. "TNS is proud to be the market leader with our SmartVend payment solution. SmartVend offers Canada's vending and kiosk operators the ability to easily accept debit and credit card payments and to increase their sales by taking advantage of the consumer shift to mobile and contactless use."

As Canada's largest privately owned payment processor, TNS helps businesses complete their financial transactions by providing connectivity and processing solutions for ABMs and point-of-sale terminals. Established in 1996, TNS makes it their mission to develop flexible payment solutions to the challenges facing financial institutions, vending and kiosk operators, ISOs and retailers alike.

CPI is a Crane Co. company and a global leader for currency validation in the unattended retail space, processing over 4 billion transactions per week. CPI serves the vending, financial services, gaming, retail and transportation markets in more than 100 countries, and represents one of the world's largest installed bases of payment systems. Backed by decades of experience from the MEI, Conlux, CashCode, Telequip, MoneyControls and NRI legacy brands, CPI creates intelligent validation technologies and payment solutions that deliver industry-leading accountability, reliability and security. For more information about CPI, please visit www.cranepi.com. For more information on TNS Solutions, visit www.tns-smart.net.

ABOUT: Formed in 2003, Apriva is a leading provider of omnichannel payment solutions and secure mobile communications that meet the exacting security and reliability requirements of financial services providers, government entities, and public service sectors. Through its two operating groups, Apriva Point of Sale (POS) and Apriva Information Security Systems (ISS), the company offers customers fully managed, end-to-end security solutions that incorporate hardware, software, network infrastructure and management tools. For more information, visit www.apriva.com.

