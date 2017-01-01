IA's Hasty Tasty Food Service Acquires IL's HVP Vending

MORRISON, IL -- Hasty Tasty Food Service Inc., a Canteen franchise headquartered in Davenport, IA, has acquired HVP Vending Inc. based here. Terms were not disclosed.

HVP, founded in 1948 as Vend-Omack, served clients in northern and western Illinois. It changed its name to HVP Vending in 2006. At the time of its sale, HVP managed eight routes in its market, and was HTFS's last major competitor in northwest Illinois.

HTFS, also doing business as Valley Vending, is owned by foodservice entrepreneur Galen Starkweather. The company operates vending machines and mobile catering trucks. HTFS is renting HVP's building in Morrison and retaining many of its employees.

Marc Rosset of Professional Vending Consultants Inc. (Chicago) counseled the companies on the transaction. HVP Vending is the fourth acquisition Rosset completed for Starkweather. PVC can be reached at (312) 654-8915 or pvcinc1@aol.com.