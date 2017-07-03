Generation Next Franchise Brands Launches R&D Subsidiary To Expand Robotic Vending Portfolio

SAN DIEGO -- Generation Next Franchise Brands said it has started a subsidiary responsible for the development and manufacturing of robotic vending concepts. The unit has been named Generation Next Vending Robots Inc.

Generation Next said its recent launch of its Reis and Irvy's frozen yogurt vending machines prompted the company to focus on other products to which it can apply its patents.

The company's intellectual property now includes utility and design patents that relate to robotic vending technology. U.S. Patent No. 7,896,038 covers a frozen confectionary vending machine and a method for vending frozen confectionary products. In addition, U.S. Patent No. 8,989,893 covers a vending machine for assembling and delivering food and drink products.

Design patents U.S. D643,861 and U.S. D647,926 cover a kiosk and vending machine for assembly of frozen confectionary products. In addition, the secured patents also include pending U.S. and international utility and design applications that relate to confectionary, entertainment and foodstuff dispensing stations.

"Our objective is to identify consumables that are subject to brick and mortar infrastructure that we feel need a little disruption," said Generation Next chairman and founder Nick Yates.

Generation Next also said it will be exploring licensing opportunities with other companies to develop applications for its robotic retailing technology.