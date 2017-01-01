 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017

France's Elior Group To Acquire Massachusetts' Corporate Chefs


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
vending, food service operator, Elior Group S.A., French multinational contract foodservice provider, Corporate Chefs, micromarkets

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Elior Group S.A., a large French multinational contract foodservice provider, is reportedly planning to acquire Haverhill, MA-based Corporate Chefs. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Corporate Chefs, founded in 1987, provides contract foodservice, vending, micromarkets and office coffee in the business and education dining markets. It operates in eight states in the Northeast and generated sales of $35 million in fiscal 2016.

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's largest catering and support services operations, generating $6.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2016. Its 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers daily. Its U.S. subsidiary is based in Charlotte, NC.

Topic: Vending Features

