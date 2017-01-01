VendTek's Jerry Horan Retires After 6+ Decades In Vending Industry

Jerry Horan

WIXOM, MI -- Jerry Horan has announced plans to retire from VendTek Wholesale Equipment Inc. at the end of March. He has become a familiar figure in the vending industry throughout the Midwest during his more than 65 years of service with leading manufacturers, suppliers and distributors.

After serving in the U.S. Army's Artillery branch, Horan attended Loyola University in his native Chicago, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and was elected to the Blue Key Honor Society.

He began his vending career in 1962 when he took a sales position with RC Cola's fountain sales organization. In 1965, he joined Sweetheart Cup Corp., which was a leading supplier of hot and cold beverage cups to the fast-growing full-line vending industry.

This experience proved valuable when he became national sales manager at Honor Gard System (Chicago), which had developed a line of locking coin bags for vending equipment. Horan built Honor Gard sales from zero to more than $1 million annually. In 1985, he joined Polyvend (Conway, AR) as a regional sales manager, overseeing a 26-state territory.

After a tour as sales manager for American Vending Sales (Elk Grove Village, IL), he became vice-president of Signature Sales & Service (Schaumburg, IL) in 2001. He retired seven years later and moved to Michigan in order to be closer to his daughter. A chance encounter in 2010 with VendTek president Tom St. Germain, however, reawakened his enthusiasm for vending, and he became a consultant with the Wixom, MI-based equipment distributor. In this position, his many years of experience have been proven extremely valuable, the company noted.

"Always quick with a story or some advice for anyone who needs it, Jerry became a very important part of VendTek's success in the past seven years," said marketing administrator Jay Fielder.

Horan looks back with pleasure and pride on the relationships he has formed over the decades, and is confident in the future of the industry to which he has devoted 65 years. He can be contacted at jhoran@vendtek.com.