Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/7/2017

Cantaloupe Launches Pilot Of Yoke Payments Micromarket Support


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cantaloupe Systems has announced the start of a pilot with Yoke Payments (Los Angeles), a new micromarket solution that includes an unattended retail terminal and consumer-friendly self-checkout mobile app. During the pilot, selected operators can use Cantaloupe's Seed Markets, a new micromarket management and accountability solution, with their Yoke Payments kiosks. Integrating the Seed Cloud platform with Yoke kiosks offers micromarket operators another option for running their businesses more efficiently, the companies said.

"We are excited to offer customers the ability to have an affordable front-end kiosk solution all while leveraging the back-end technologies of Cantaloupe Systems," said Yoke vice-president of "happiness" Michael Johnson. "Our platform is built for the modern-day operator, and now provides even greater scalability by allowing customers to leverage the two technologies."

Seed Markets is a cloud and mobile solution that enables micromarket management. It allows operators to streamline their processes by standardizing on a single set of tools for route scheduling, warehouse pre-picking and reporting across all lines of business: vending, micromarkets, and office beverage service.

"Seed Markets provides operators simplicity in managing their micromarket businesses alongside their vending and office coffee services," said Cantaloupe cofounder and president Anant Agrawal. "We look forward to stepping into pilot with Yoke Payments and leveraging their modern kiosk designs to provide a unique micromarket solution to the marketplace."

SEAMLESS: Cantaloupe Systems and Yoke Payments are piloting a user- and operator-friendly micromarket POS solution (shown in use, above) that combines Yoke's novel cashless payment and inventory control app with Cantaloupe's Seed Markets cloud-based mobile management system.

