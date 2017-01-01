Five Star To Connect 9,000 Interactive Devices To USAT's EPort Platform

MALVERN, PA -- Chattanooga, TN-based Five Star Food Service plans to connect about 9,000 of its vending machines equipped ePort Interactive devices, made by USA Technologies Inc., to USAT's ePort Connect service.

Eport Interactive is a touchscreen device that accepts cashless payments and tracks all vending machine transactions, including cash. Five Star will leverage ePort Interactive's digital advertising, loyalty rewards programs and nutritional information via the ePort Connect platform, USAT said. The devices and platform also enable promotions for corporate health and wellness initiatives through advertising campaigns and can provide consumer education content about nutrition at the point of sale.

Five Star senior vice-president of sales and marketing Greg McCall said the interactive screens are central to Five Star's digital marketing strategy to grow same-store sales. "This new technology enables us to take a retail mindset and apply a retail strategy for vending," he said. "Five Star was quick to replace vending machines with micromarkets, but this changes all that, giving [vending] machines all the benefits of micromarkets -- from the display screens to ads -- without the added cost. It will allow us to drive promotions and advertising directly to our consumer base."

Founded in 1993, Five Star Food Service is one of the largest privately held vending operations in the United States. Five Star became a Canteen franchise in 2008.