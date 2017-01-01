North Carolina Vending Association Plans Meeting For July 14-15

JEFFERSON, NC -- The North Carolina Vending Association will host its annual membership meeting at the Jefferson Landing Resort, July 14-15 (Friday and Saturday), here. Members of the Virginia Automatic Merchandising Association and South Carolina Vending Association are encouraged to attend, too.

Highlights on the business agenda include NCVA's annual meeting and a 90-minute presentation from professional coach Nicole Greer on the principles of "transcendent leadership."

Several activities are planned throughout the weekend to provide ample time for socializing, including a golf outing, canoe trip, dinner with live music and an after-hours networking reception.

Click here to register and to check out the full agenda. The registration deadline is July 10. There is no cost to operators to attend all functions and events; suppliers pay $400 per company.