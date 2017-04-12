Fixturelite And Marketing Expert John Healy Will Announce Collaboration Project At NAMA OneShow

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Fixturelite | Released April 12, 2017

Fixturelite and Healy Consulting and Communications Inc. said they will use the occasion of the National Automatic Merchandising Association's 2017 OneShow, April 19-21 in Las Vegas (booth No. 1609), to announce a collaborative effort aimed at supporting the social media, marketing, SEO and website development needs of Fixturelite customers.

Collaboration such as this brings together two industry veterans in one venue. Steve Orlando of Fixturelite is a NAMA member and former micro market, vending and OCS operator. John Healy is a NAMA Knowledge Source Partner and has served the vending industry since 2009 when he designed and executed NAMA's Industry Growth Strategy. That included NAMA's Gratitude Tour, which garnered 963 million media impressions for showcasing innovations in vending technology.

"When John and I initially discussed this idea, it immediately made sense. Ultimately, our goal at Fixturelite is to share our industry expertise with our customers and provide a wide variety of tools and solutions that will add to the strength and profitability of their companies. John and his team bring value-added services to our customers and the industry," Orlando said.

Healy said he will use the 2017 OneShow to launch a new industry resource called The Vending Marketer designed primarily for operators who need cost-effective support with website design and management, search marketing (SEO and SEM), online advertising, social media and content creation.

"A recent survey revealed than more than 40% of our industry's business owners and operators are still not using digital and social media tools to market their businesses," Healy said. He explained that The Vending Marketer will offer a variety of cost-effective, tailored solutions to business owners, "hopefully making the leap to digital and social media marketing that much easier."

ABOUT: Fixturelite™ offers micro market, vending and OCS retail environment solutions. It provides dining furniture, custom signage, charging stations, coffee bars, kiosk and microwave cabinets, enhanced lighting, refrigeration, design, layout, graphics, printing and other allied products. Fixturelite's mission is to bring its expertise as vending, micro market and OCS operators to improve their businesses and create the workplace cafés of tomorrow.

ABOUT: The Vending Marketer is an online marketing firm that offers both digital and social media marketing services, including website development and management, tailored specifically to the vending, OCS and micro market industry. Cofounder John Healy has been affiliated with the industry since 2009 through his work for NAMA. He is a Constant Contact solutions provider and a member of Linked University and its VIP team.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.