Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/24/2017

Generation Next Says It's Finding Locations For Reis & Irvy's Fro-Yo Vending Machines


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Generation Next Franchise Brands, Reis & Irvy's frozen yogurt machines, vending franchise business, Fresh Healthy Vending

SAN DIEGO, CA -- Generation Next Franchise Brands said it has secured "high-traffic" locations for franchisees of its Reis & Irvy's frozen yogurt machines. They include Denver Science Center, Discovery Science Center Salt Lake and St. Joseph's Hospital Indiana, along with Dallas Baptist University, Denver Nature and Museum Park, and Fort Knox.

In the near future, machines will be placed at Park West Hospital Knoxville, Dallas Medical Center, Mockingbird Station Mall Dallas, and Hy-Vee and Price Chopper grocery stores in Missouri and Kansas.

Generation Next, a subsidiary of business-opportunity firm Fresh Healthy Vending, rolled out the Froyo Vending Robot in early 2016. Some 135 franchisees have bought into to the program since, the company said.

Topic: Vending Features

