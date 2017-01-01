 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/23/2017

NAMA Extends EDP Scholarship Application Deadline To July 31


Emily Jed
CHICAGO -- The National Automatic Merchandising Association said it has extended the deadline to apply for a scholarship to attend its 2017 Executive Development Program to July 31.The EDP will take place Oct. 22 to 26 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI.

The scholarship program, offered by the NAMA Foundation, is granted to NAMA members interested in broadening their industry knowledge and leadership skills through the association's education programs.

The NAMA Foundation will award four EDP scholarships, including one supported by the association's Emerging Leaders Network that will be conferred to one of that group's members.

EDP scholarships cover program registration fees and provide a stipend to cover some travel expenses. Click here to apply. Registration and this year's agenda are available here.

