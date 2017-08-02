 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/8/2017

Elyssa Allahyar-Steiner Joins Cantaloupe Systems As Marketing Manager


Elyssa Allahyar-Steiner, Cantaloupe Systems
Elyssa Allahyar-Steiner

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cantaloupe Systems Inc. has appointed Elyssa Allahyar-Steiner to head up its marketing team, which plays a central role in supporting the high-tech company's cloud-based solutions for vending and office coffee service routes. As director of marketing, Allahyar-Steiner will focus on cashless payments, micromarkets and new unattended retail channels, which are key growth segments for Cantaloupe. She will develop strategies to strengthen the company's demand generation, communications and product marketing initiatives.

Allahyar-Steiner joins Cantaloupe Systems following a six-year career with Avanti Markets Inc., a leader in self-checkout retail markets. She began her job there by assisting in the "onboarding" of new micromarket licensees across the country. After two years with the company, she earned a promotion to vice-president of sales and marketing.

She has served on the National Automatic Merchandising Association's government affairs committee, and is a member of its Emerging Leaders Network and Women of the Industry groups. She attended NAMA's Executive Development Program in 2015, and most recently took over as chair of ELN for the 2016-2017 term.

"One of the things that excited me the most about Cantaloupe was their ability to focus on the customer's success through delivering innovative payment and logistic solutions," Allahyar-Steiner commented. "They truly are an industry leader who cares about the success of the operator and the industry, which is a winning combination in my book."

Cantaloupe Systems cofounder and president Anant Agrawal praised Allahyar-Steiner's credibility, reputation and industry knowledge. "With her on board, we're looking forward to solidifying our leadership position with our current offerings and expanding into new market segments," he said.

Cantaloupe's cloud-based mobile technologies deliver an integrated, end-to-end vending solution for cashless payments, dynamic route scheduling, automated prekitting and merchandising, and inventory management.

Topic: Vending Features

