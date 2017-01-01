AR Systems' New VMS Features Anonymous Tracking Of Vending Patrons

LOS ANGELES -- AR Systems, a vending technology startup created by Shannon Illingworth, who founded AVT Inc., announced the release of its first vending management system. Reportedly in development for a year, the new VMS is designed for vending machines marketed by ARS, which lists four full-line models at its website.

ARS said its management system is intuitive and drills deep for data. The user dashboard administers an operator portal that links data to different report configurations. Operators can access charts and graphs from ARS's global network, down to each machine, location, product and shopper, the company claims.

The ARS VMS enables operators to see transactions, inventory and machine alerts in real time, and to receive notifications by email or text. Role-based portal access allows operators to add multiple managers or stockers, with specified functions, so they only have access to permitted portal areas. The dashboard also provides extended details on transactions, including the tracking of shoppers' interactions and events from start to finish.

The VMS is designed to foster customer relationships. Vending machine patrons can receive SMS receipts on their mobile phones and allow anonymous tracking. With permissions, vending operators can then send coupons and other promotions to returning shoppers' mobile phones. Operators can also offer time-of-day discounts, and tailor promotions based on customer profiles.

Illingworth established AR Systems in 2016. Assets of his previous company, AVT Inc., were bought out of bankruptcy the same year.