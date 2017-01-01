EVA Report Summarizes 'Healthy' Vending Rules In European Union

BRUSSELS, Belgium -- The European Vending Association has published a report on the varying approaches taken by the member states of the European Union to the vending industry and its role in helping to reverse the upward trend in obesity and overweight on the Continent. EVA's summary report outlines specific legislation, guidelines and best practices for vending operators, prepared as part of the association's responsibilities as a member of the EU Platform for action on Diet, Nutrition and Physical Activity.

The report identifies countries in which vending machines are completely banned from school environments (as is the case in France), those with "healthier product" requirements (for instance, Ireland's Health Service Executive's "Healthy Vending Policy") and those with few or no specific national requirements for "healthier" vending (like Germany). Some markets have put in place specific laws solely targeting vending machines -- Portugal is an example -- while other countries include vending machines in their broader catering and canteen product requirements. Poland is one such nation.

Potentially useful to both vending operators and clients issuing requests for proposals, the report also highlights good practices both by public institutions (the contract requirements developed by Belgium's capital-district public transit corporation STIB/MIVB are among these), and by the industry (like the guidance offered to operators in the United Kingdom and Ireland by the Automatic Vending Association, which represents the industry in the island nations) to assist them in stocking a wider range of more nutritious products in their machines.

"Unfortunately, [the report] also reveals that no EU member state is proactively encouraging or assisting vending operators to positively change their selection, except through bans and restrictions," the EVA pointed out. "This is despite the fact that in Malta, for example, it has been suggested that public training for vending operators in this area could help."

The new report makes it clear that more and more EU member states and institutions are requiring healthier products in public vending machines, and the majority of EU member states appear to restrict vending and vending products in certain public environments. "Now is the time to diversify your product range or you may soon feel the consequences," EVA advises.

The report can be downloaded at no cost from the EVA website: Click Here