Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/18/2017

EVA Sets General Meeting, EVEX For Nov. 23 And 24 In Rome


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: European Vending Association, 2017 European Vending Experience, EVEX 2017, Radisson Blu Hotel Rome, Confederazione Italiana Distribuzione Automatica, CONFIDA), Italy's national vending association

Rome, European Vending Experience 2017, Radisson Blu Hotel BRUSSELS, Belgium -- The European Vending Association announced that the 2017 European Vending Experience (EVEX) will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Rome, Italy. The event again will be preceded by EVA's Annual General Meeting, and is being organized in conjunction with the Confederazione Italiana Distribuzione Automatica (CONFIDA), Italy's national vending association.

EVEX features a commercial vending machine and product exhibition, publicizing the current state of the art, as well as industry conferences and an operator forum. This year's staging will include the opportunity to visit an Italian vending operation.

The Radisson Blu Hotel is located in the heart of Rome, near the Termini station, with easy access to express trains serving Rome's Fiumicino Airport. The hotel is said to offer a spectacular view of Italy's ancient capital from its seventh floor, and is within walking distance of such major sightseeing attractions as the Colosseum, the Roman Forum and the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

The website for online registration will open at the end of June. Information is available at vending-europe.eu/en.

Last year's EVEX and EVA meetings were held in Cannes, France. The first EVEX was held November 2015 in Málaga, Spain.

Topic: Vending Features

