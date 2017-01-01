 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/31/2017

Unis Rolls Out New Bowler And VR Games; Reintroduces Redemption Piece


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: Universal Space Video Games, Unis, family entertainment center market, Unis Lane Master, bowling redemption game

Unis, Debbie Gonzales HONGSHAN, China -- Universal Space Video Games (Unis) has introduced two games for the family entertainment center market. The first, Lane Master, is a bowling redemption game that fits into the typical FEC space alongside other banked games.

PHOTO: Unis's Debbie Gonzales shows off her company's new bowler. Said to be among the lowest-cost bowlers on the market, the linkable Lane Master includes a “buy-up” option and marquee advertising feature.

The basic Lane Master configuration is a set of two lanes. The design enables linking a maximum of up to four such sets, for a total of eight lanes. The game arrives with one of the lowest price tags on the market, Unis said, as well as some unique play features. One is a "buy-up" option. Unis's Debbie Gonzales explained that a player gets three frames at the initial buy-in, then may "buy up" to six frames and then to 10. And the header monitor can be used as an advertising display, with ads loaded from a USB flash memory drive.

Unis has also announced its entry into virtual reality entertainment segment with its Omni Arena system. Measuring 17.4 ft. D. x 24.3 ft. W., the game can accommodate as many as five players at a time, competing on rail-enclosed, omnidirectional treadmill platforms. Available in two- and five-player versions, the game features HTC Vive VR headsets and custom gun peripherals. The company is releasing Omni Arena with three games: Training Op to familiarize players with gameplay, along with full-fledged games Shadow Ops and Omni Arena. Play can be either head-to-head or cooperative. Future plans call for enabling competition against players in remote locations.

The company is also re-releasing its novel four-player skill-based redemption game Panning For Gold. Previewed last year, the game has been updated and enhanced. Panning For Gold challenges players to scoop up nuggets from the playfield with a toy crane and weigh them on an adjacent scale; the weight determines the ticket or credit payout. A bonus wheel to increase payout is activated when players scoop up at least 28 oz. of nuggets. The game measures 44" W. x 56" D. x 86" H. and weighs 705 lbs.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • TouchTunes Runs Apple Pay Promotion Through April 3
  • Incredible Technologies Celebrates 1,000th Consecutive Golden Tee Daily Contest On Mar. 31
  • Eclipse Cash Systems Deploys March Madness ATMs
  • Utah's Crackdown On Gambling Devices Includes Coin Pushers
  • Alan Kumpf Joins FUNstruction Results As Partner
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 