Andamiro USA Unveils 3rd Nickelodeon-Licensed Game: PAW Patrol

GARDENA, CA -- For its latest arcade redemption game, Andamiro USA Corp. is betting on another licensed property. PAW Patrol is based on the hit animated pet adventure series on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. It pools the play appeal of a single-button skill stop with the series' canine characters and human protagonist.

"PAW Patrol combines the classic gameplay of an arcade spinner with a great package that was designed with Nickelodeon artists," said Andamiro USA marketing vice-president Drew Maniscalco. "The cabinet will attract kids of all ages, and the easy-to-learn but challenging-to-master element will keep them coming back."

PAW Patrol is a Canadian CGI-animated television series created by Keith Chapman. It is produced by Spin Master Entertainment with animation by Guru Studio. In Canada, the series is primarily broadcast on TVOKids. It first aired on Nickelodeon in the U.S. in August 2013. The series focuses on a boy named Ryder and his six adventurous puppies who regularly protect their hometown of Adventure Bay by using special skills, teamwork and gadgets. Their motto is, "no job is too big, no pup is too small."

PAW Patrol is the third Andamiro game based on a Nickelodeon cartoon. The previous games, Spongebob Pineapple Arcade and Spongebob Order Up, have reportedly performed well in a range of gameroom environments, attracting a wide player demographic.

"PAW Patrol is one of Nickelodeon's more recently introduced properties, and one of its most popular," added Andamiro USA sales manager Ryan Cravens. "It's definitely going after a younger crowd -- the preschool and a little older demographic. It's incredibly popular now. And this is the first product in the arcade industry that has licensed PAW Patrol for a game."

Cravens explained that the design was prompted by requests for a game based on the cartoon from one of Andamiro's larger customers who recognized a market for it.