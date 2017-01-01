Family Entertainment Group Appoints Directors In Marketing, Analytics, HR

ITASCA, IL -- Family Entertainment Group has announced three appointments to its management team. Scott Brown has been named director of marketing, Jesse Wu is director of analytics and Victoria Duff becomes director of human resources.

Brown will take charge of overseeing FEG's marketing and brand development at the corporate level and for the organization's properties. He joins FEG from WDD Idea-Driven Marketing (Wadsworth, OH), where he was chief operating officer. Brown has worked with family entertainment centers and the amusement industry for a quarter of a century, and has been certified by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions as a certified attractions executive (ICAE).

As analytics director, Wu's duties will include driving "big data" initiatives and assisting with the design and execution of market plans. She also is charged with identifying methods for optimizing company resources.

Duff, whose two-decade career included jobs at companies ranging from startup enterprises to Fortune "200" firms, will oversee planning and alignment of human capital management.

Family Entertainment Group has owned and operated entertainment facilities nationally and internationally since 2004.