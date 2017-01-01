Let's Bounce And Hypershoot Are 2017's Standouts

DALLAS -- LAI Games' popular Let's Bounce and Hypershoot arcade pieces were honored at the recent Amusement Expo International in Dallas, winning Innovator Awards presented by the Amusement and Music Operators Association and Best of Show Arcade Machine Awards in the redemption games category. The BOSA competition is sponsored by BMI Gaming, the Stinger Report and the Arcade Heroes game enthusiasts' blog.

The AMOA Innovator Award recognizes efforts of manufacturers and suppliers in introducing exciting new products for the coin-op and arcade industry. LAI Games is the only company to win the award for two of its games in the same year since AMOA began the program in 2001.

The BOSA Awards were created to highlight the year's best new arcade game and amusement technology, while celebrating the amusement industry's creativity. It assists in publicizing new and innovative amusement machines around the world.

Let's Bounce gives the player 20 balls to aim at 45 tiles in a game that's said to be easy to play, but challenging to master. LAI explained that "it's exciting and suspenseful as players get down to their last remaining tiles in a race against the clock." It can be played by one or two patrons, and it's known to draw a crowd as players line up to challenge their friends.

Hypershoot reimagines arcade basketball with its competitive speed play, interactive light tunnel, unique hoop and real time sports commentary. Scoring hoops in quick succession allows skilled players to pull ahead of the pack. Up to eight of the machines can be linked, which creates a striking light display.

"These awards are a confirmation of the innovative work being done by our fantastic R&D team," said LAI managing director Mirry Glavan. "Their efforts are truly paying off in the revitalization of the LAI Games brand."

LAI Games is a subsidiary of Helix Leisure. It's been a leader in interactive entertainment for more than 50 years.