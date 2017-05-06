 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/5/2017

Andamiro's Drew Maniscalco Advances To President Of Sales


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
Drew Maniscalco, Andamiro USA, Andamiro arcade games, amusement machine, Satinder Bhutani, pongeBob Pineapple Express, Baseball Pro Challenge

Drew Maniscalco, Andamiro US
Drew Maniscalco
GARDENA, CA -- Andamiro USA has promoted Drew Maniscalco to president of sales, according to an announcement by company president Satinder Bhutani.

This is Maniscalco's second promotion since the amusement machine manufacturer recruited him three years ago. He joined the company in May 2014 as director of North American sales and advanced to vice-president of sales and marketing four months later.

"Drew has played a key role at Andamiro while developing new games that are very well recognized among our esteemed customers of the coin-op industry," Bhutani said. SpongeBob Pineapple Express, Baseball Pro Challenge and Paw Patrol are a few of the latest arcade games he helped bring to market.

A veteran of more than three decades in the amusement industry, Maniscalco has worked for Sega, Chicago Gaming, Elaut USA and Jersey Jack Pinball.

Based in Gardena, CA, Andamiro USA is a subsidiary of Korea's Andamiro Entertainment, founded in 1992. Maniscalco will continue to report to Bhutani. He can be reached at drew@andamirousa.com or (310) 767-5800, ext., 105.

Topic: Music and Games Features

