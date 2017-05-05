U.S. Attractions Leaders Visit 68 Congressional Offices During IAAPA Advocacy Days

PRESS RELEASE

Source: International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions | Released April 7,, 2017

Attractions professionals discuss legislative issues affecting the U.S. industry with lawmakers

ALEXANDRIA, VA--April 7, 2017-- The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) hosted its annual U.S. Advocacy Days April 3 and 4. The two-day event took place at the Hyatt Place Washington, D.C./National Mall. Forty U.S. attractions leaders met with representatives at 68 congressional offices to discuss the industry's legislative priorities and regulatory issues. The IAAPA U.S. Advocacy Days event allows IAAPA members located in the United States the opportunity to meet with influential members of the U.S. Congress and discuss pressing issues affecting the U.S. attractions industry.

Hosted by the IAAPA North American Government Relations Subcommittee, this year's IAAPA Advocacy Days had IAAPA members meet with congressional offices representing 14 states to discuss priority issues, including amusement ride safety; the J-1 summer work and travel program; unmanned aircraft systems regulations (drones); and animals in human care.

IAAPA U.S. Advocacy Days groups met with congressional offices representing California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Congressmen Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) and Tom Cole (OK-4) addressed the group. Rep. Bilirakis provided a congressional legislative outlook to the advocacy day attendees, while Rep. Cole provided a congressional political outlook. Lastly, Shannon McGahn, Counselor to the Secretary of Treasury for the U.S. Department of Treasury, answered questions from attendees in order to send feedback to the treasury on behalf of the industry.

"IAAPA U.S. Advocacy Days presents an important opportunity to show our industry's presence in Washington and for industry leaders to discuss our legislative priorities," said IAAPA senior vice president of safety and advocacy Randy Davis. "We are very pleased with what we were able to accomplish as an industry in our meetings with Congressional leaders from both parties this week on Capitol Hill."

Additional information about IAAPA U.S. Advocacy Days is available at http://cqrcengage.com/iaapa/advocacyday. For more information on IAAPA Advocacy, visit http://cqrcengage.com/iaapa/home.

ABOUT:Founded in 1918, IAAPA is the largest international trade association for permanently located amusement facilities and attractions. Dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the attractions industry, IAAPA represents more than 5,300 facility, supplier, and individual members from 99 countries. Member facilities include amusement and theme parks, water parks, attractions, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centers, and resorts. IAAPA is a nonprofit organization. The association's global headquarters is in Alexandria, VA. It maintains regional offices in Brussels, Mexico City, Hong Kong, and Orlando.

www.IAAPA.org @IAAPAHQ #IAAPAAdvocates

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.