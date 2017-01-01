Chris Janson Teams Up With Waffle House And TouchTunes

NASHVILLE, TN -- Warner Bros. and Warner Music Nashville recording artist Chris Janson stepped out of the studio for a mid-morning stop at his local Waffle House on a recent Friday with his brand new single and summer anthem "Fix a Drink" playing throughout the restaurant.

The celebration supported a special sweepstakes hosted by the iconic restaurant chain and digital music giant TouchTunes, which provides jukeboxes to 1,800 Waffle Houses nationwide. Winners of the sweepstakes will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Nashville during the annual CMA Music Festival (June 8-11), including tickets to fan events and a special meet-and-greet with Janson. The singer and songwriter, known as an "infectious" performer, just debuted his new single "Fix A Drink" from his forthcoming album due later this year. Janson co-wrote the song, which aired on radio outlets on May 22, with Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley.

"I am so excited to be working with Waffle House -- and not just because of the waffles!" Janson said. "It's a great company with good people. They are generous enough to support my music and my fans, from playing 'Fix A Drink' on the TouchTunes jukeboxes to hosting this sweepstakes. I can't wait to meet the winners at CMA Fest."

During the week of CMA Fest, Waffle House will also provide a late-night refuge for all music fans seeking a bite and more tunes. Musician Ryan Kinder will emcee the "Scattered, Smothered, Covered and Country" event series, featuring live music and complimentary Waffle House menu items. The event will be held in downtown Nashville at Aerial on Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. nightly. Visit WarnerSound.com to learn more and to RSVP.

"Music has been a part of Waffle House from the beginning, whether it's playing from the jukebox or musicians giving us a shout out in their songs," said Waffle House senior marketing manager Shelby White. "We're so happy to partner with Chris and continue our longstanding tradition of celebrating both artists and their waffle-loving fans."

Country music fans can enter the sweepstakes once a day by downloading the TouchTunes app and checking in at any Waffle House on a jukebox inside restaurant or by visiting wafflehouse.com/cmafest.