Indiana's Amusement Operators Review VGT Progress, Laud Bret Almashie For Effective Support

IAMOA HONOR: Bret Almashie (r.) receives Wayne Cunningham Award from IAMOA president Jerry Wilson, PJ's Entertainment & Video (Ft. Wayne), during the association's annual meeting in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- An update on the campaign to legalize video gaming terminals and the presentation of the Wayne Cunningham Award were among the highlights of the Indiana Amusement and Music Operators Association 's 2017 annual meeting. The confab was held at the Indianapolis Marriott East at the end of March.

IAMOA legislative counsel Bill Smythe brought IAMOA members up to date on legislative efforts to legalize video gaming. He reported that successful efforts were made over the past year to educate stakeholders on the proposed VGT bill through spotlight meetings and the creation of a video (see below) that highlights the measure's potential impact on Indiana's economy.

The Indiana association continues to monitor this session for an opportunity to have the bill heard, Smythe said. After the session, focus will shift to moving the bill to an interim study committee and creating a strong plan for presenting it again in the 2018 session.

In a ceremony held during the annual meet, IAMOA presented Bret Almashie of Advanced Consumer Electronics Inc. (Fort Wayne) with this year's Wayne Cunningham Award. Named for Wayne Cunningham, who developed IAMOA's pool and dart tournaments, the award recognizes IAMOA members who continue to contribute to the league program and association.

Almashie entered the industry in 1987, and has been an IAMOA member for 25 years. Advanced, d/b/a Ace Game Room Gallery, was established in 1992. Almashie serves on IAMOA's board and is its secretary and treasurer. He is the 18th IAMOA member to receive the award since its inception in 1998.

IAMOA was established in 1981 by coin machine operators. Today, it represents more than 30 Indiana companies.