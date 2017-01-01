Firestone's David Cohen Receives AAMA's Lifetime Achievement Award; Apple Industries, AVS And Suzo-Happ Win Category Honors

David Cohen

DALLAS -- The American Amusement Machine Association's annual awards presentation was once again a highlight during Amusement Expo International's opening ceremony on the morning of March 15. The association bestowed the AAMA 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award on David Cohen, president and chief executive of Firestone Financial. Cohen is also a past chairman of the association and current president of its charitable division, the American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation.

AAMA also presented its "best of 2016" awards in the manufacturer, distributor and supplier categories. Photobooth innovator Apple Industries is AAMA's Manufacturer of the Year. AVS Cos., formerly American Vending Sales, is Distributor of the Year. Suzo-Happ, a parts and technology provider to the self-service industry, is Supplier of the Year.

Founded in 1981, AAMA is an international nonprofit trade organization representing manufacturers, distributors and part suppliers involved in the coin-operated amusement industry. A board of directors, elected by its members, governs the association and committees. It works with association staff, led by Pete Gustafson, to develop programs that promote and protect the industry.

Amusement Expo International was held this week in Dallas. The annual trade show is owned by AAMA and the Amusement and Music Operators Association, and managed by W.T. Glasglow Inc.