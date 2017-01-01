Elaut USA Taps Jim Noll Director Of Equipment Sales and Support

Jim Noll

LAKEWOOD, NJ -- Amusement pro Jim Noll is returning to Elaut USA as director of equipment sales and support, according to an announcement by chief executive Glenn Kramer. In his new role, Noll will be responsible for sales and support of all Elaut amusement machines marketed in the United States.

Noll has been involved in the amusement business for 27 years. He most recently was a business development director at bowling giant AMF. Early career highlights include management positions at Chuck E. Cheese's, Jillian's, Dave & Buster's and JCB Entertainment. He was also an account executive at Brady Distributing and previously worked for Elaut, between 2013 and 2016, when he was in charge of special products.

"We are excited to have Jim join the team as his experience in amusement sales, service and operations will be a true asset to the Elaut group of companies," said Elaut executive vice-president Steven Paris.