GREENVALE, NY -- Apple Industries noted that every year 81% of Americans celebrate Valentine's Day; they spend more than $25 billion on flowers, candy, jewelry, romantic meals and various gifts. More to the point, a healthy percentage of that spending goes straight into Apple Industries' Face Place photobooths.

"That's where boyfriends, girlfriends, family and regular friends take and send each other digital photos, electronic photo 'cards' and high-quality videos of themselves as Valentine's greetings and mementoes," said Apple chief executive Allen Weisberg. The photobooth company reported that over Valentine's Day weekend last year, Face Place cashbox earnings in the U.S. more than doubled on average. This year, Apple reported, photobooth vends over the same holiday period jumped 100% above a typical weekend's earnings.

That result has required considerable effort on Apple's part, Weisberg said. Brand-new Face Place Valentine's Day art and graphics -- photo frames, borders and themes -- have driven these revenue increases. They're downloaded free to operators of every networked Face Place unit running on Apple's Smile 2.0 system.

During the run-up to the holiday and on Feb. 14 itself, as soon as a customer enters a Face Place automatic picture machine and begins using the touchscreen to format pictures, Valentine's-themed borders and art pop up as the first option. Apple points out that this reminder to create a Valentine photo helps encourage customers to spend more and share more images to more friends and family members.

"For more than 100 years, photobooths have traditionally been associated with romantic couples who love to cuddle and kiss in front of the camera," Weisberg said. "So Valentine's Day was a perfect occasion for Face Place."

The company also creates new graphics for New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, Mother's and Father's Days, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Halloween and Christmas, among other holidays and special occasions. For an upcharge, Face Place can email, tweet or post to Facebook or Instagram from the booth.