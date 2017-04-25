TouchTunes Pre-Releases John Mellencamp’s 'Sad Clowns & Hillbillies'

PRESS RELEASE

Source: TouchTunes Interactive Networks | Released April 25, 2017

NEW YORK CITY -- Heartland rocker John Mellencamp today is exclusively pre-releasing "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies" on TouchTunes jukeboxes prior to its official release date of April 28, 2017.

Mellencamp rose to superstardom in the 1980s with a string of Top 10 singles, including "Hurts So Good," "Jack & Diane" and "Pink Houses," and has amassed 22 Top 40 hits in the United States. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, Mellencamp holds the record for most tracks by a solo artist to hit No. 1 on the Hot Mainstream Rock Charts.

"Sad Clowns & Hillbillies," a full-length album featuring Carlene Carter, is his 23rd album over the course of a remarkable career. The album returns Mellencamp to the musical eclecticism that is a reflection of his wide-ranging musings on life and showcases a poet who has wisely used the years between youth and the present day to become an absolute master of songwriting and interpretation.

