New Jersey Amusement Association's Angelo Cappetta Predicts A Great Summer, If Weather Cooperates

Angelo Cappetta

THE JERSEY SHORE -- As the New Jersey Amusement Association 's new president, Angelo Cappetta faces all the usual challenges, and some new ones. Cappetta, whose family has been in the amusement business since the mid-1950s, arrives in the top spot with plenty of experience.

The Seaside Heights' Royal Arcade and Carousel Family Entertainment were among the family's assets. Both venues closed, with the Carousel location burning to the ground in 2013, nine months after Hurricane Sandy hit; but Coppetta's deep knowledge of the business survives. Today, Cappetta maintains a route of ATMs and runs an IT consulting business aimed at the amusement industry.

At the start of the summer season, the biggest question facing operators -- as always -- is the weather. At the moment, it is all about the weather, not lawmakers in Trenton or local municipalities. The Garden State's seaside resorts are dependent on good weather, which can spell success for the relatively short summer season. So, like everyone else along "the Shore," Cappetta is taking a wait and see attitude while he watches the weather forecasts.

With clouds, showers and cool temperatures, Memorial Day weekend may not have been ideal for beachgoers, but plenty of people visited the Jersey Shore during the three-day stretch. And Cappetta says that all signs still appear good. An unseasonably warm weekend just prior to Easter brought pre-summer crowds, which operators are taking as a good omen and a sign of pent up demand. Gas prices have remained relatively stable, too, while the economy is showing distinct signs of improvement.

"I'm getting good feedback, but it's still weather, weather, weather," Cappetta said. "My impression is that the purse strings are a little looser, so I'm very optimistic for this coming year."

Hurricane Sandy, of course, has remained a factor in recent years. Following the destruction left in the 2012 storm's wake, many feared customers would find other resort locations as the shore raced to rebuild. However, that was not the case. Loyal families returned to the shore, often in record numbers, during those summers when the weather cooperated.

Another positive factor for this summer, Cappetta noted, is that operators are investing money. Seaside Heights is boasting a new Ferris wheel and rollercoaster on its Casino Pier, and Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City has installed a new coaster. These are the kinds of attraction that draw crowds and gain media attention.

As Cappetta also explained, Jersey Shore operators are increasingly using social media. This has become a key factor for the storied resorts. "People are getting their message out," he said. "Everyone is out there beating the bushes, they're working hard at creative ways to promote their businesses."

This kind of promotion is no small thing. Over the past several decades many of the seaside towns have seen weekly or monthly bungalow rentals decline. And many of the summer bungalows have been converted to year-round homes or completely replaced. With southern Jersey's seaside resorts more and more dependent on daytrippers or weekenders, aggressive marketing and promotions have come to play vital roles. These have been bolstered by high-profile concerts and even food-themed events.

Now it's all up to the weather.