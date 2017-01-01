Videogame Trailblazer Alan D. Stone Dies At 71; Founded Nintendo Of America

Arcade video pioneer Alan D. Stone died on Feb. 17. He was 71.

Stone was president of Sega Enterprises Inc. from 1994 to 2004. He was also the founding president of Sega GameWorks, a location-based entertainment operator. Prior to joining Sega, Stone was vice-president of sales and marketing at Nintendo of America Inc., the world-renowned videogame company that he cofounded in 1981.

At Nintendo of America, which was headquartered in Redmond, WA, Stone was involved in importing Japanese coin-op videogames such as Donkey Kong into the U.S. and later into other countries. He and his partner Ron Judy forged a fruitful relationship with Nintendo, greatly expanding the Japanese company's North American business in the arcade sector. Their partnership enjoyed immense success; by 1982, Donkey Kong had sold more than 60,000 units in the U.S. alone.

Stone remained active in the amusement industry in recent years. In 2013, he joined the board of Nanotech Entertainment, a development company, and in 2014 he became its chief operating officer.

"The world of the videogame owes much to Alan Stone," wrote David Snook, editor of Intergame, a trade magazine.

According to the Intergame article, Stone was married twice, and has a daughter, Christi, from his first marriage, and a grandson, Harper. He is also survived by his partner, Darlene.

In the brief video below by Nanotech, Stone discusses his career highlights and his role at this new company: