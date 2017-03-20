AMI Entertainment Hosts Gary Clark Jr. Giveaway On Jukeboxes; Autographed Guitar Is Top Prize

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment | Released Mar. 23, 2017

Known for his unique guitar sound and smooth vocals, Gary Clark Jr. has shared the stage with many rock and roll legends. Now through March 29, AMI is giving lucky fans and jukebox patrons a chance to win an autographed guitar from the 33-year-old musician, or one of five copies of his new live album on vinyl.

"Live / North American 2016" is the second volume of all new and unreleased live recordings from Gary Clark Jr.'s most recent performances. It features a dozen tracks showcasing his soul and funk, plus includes a guest appearance by Leon Bridges.

To enter, visit any participating jukebox on the AMI network, the AMI Jukebox Facebook page or AMI's BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple or Google Play stores. Full contest rules are available through all three entry channels.

