 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/24/2017

AMI Entertainment Hosts Gary Clark Jr. Giveaway On Jukeboxes; Autographed Guitar Is Top Prize


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: jukebox, AMI Entertainment, Gary Clark Jr.

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment | Released Mar. 23, 2017

Jukebox, AMI Entertainment, Gary Clark Jr. PHILADELPHIA, PA--March 20, 2017-- Known for his unique guitar sound and smooth vocals, Gary Clark Jr. has shared the stage with many rock and roll legends. Now through March 29, AMI is giving lucky fans and jukebox patrons a chance to win an autographed guitar from the 33-year-old musician, or one of five copies of his new live album on vinyl.

"Live / North American 2016" is the second volume of all new and unreleased live recordings from Gary Clark Jr.'s most recent performances. It features a dozen tracks showcasing his soul and funk, plus includes a guest appearance by Leon Bridges.

To enter, visit any participating jukebox on the AMI network, the AMI Jukebox Facebook page or AMI's BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple or Google Play stores. Full contest rules are available through all three entry channels.

For more information about AMI's digital jukeboxes and other products, check out www.amientertainment.com or follow AMI on Twitter.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.
Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • Betson Hires Tony Grant As National Sales Manager For Audio Visual And Security Services
  • New IAAPA Economic Impact Study Indicates Attractions Industry Generates $3.6 Billion in Latin American
  • 2017 Asian Attractions Expo Is Set For June 13-16 At Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
  • Industry Executives Gather For IAAPA's Sold-Out Leadership Conference
  • TouchTunes And UPshow Create Social TV Experience For Jukebox Locations
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 