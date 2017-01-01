Houston's Mark Stenmark Wins 2017 Golden Tee Golf World Championship

LAS VEGAS -- Incredible Technologies said that its Golden Tee 2017 World Championship is one for the history books. High-stakes drama, incredible competition and a brand new Golden Tee champion is how the videogame company described the event that took place from May 19 to 21 at Hi Scores Bar Arcade in Las Vegas

Contenders qualified for the three-day live event through online play from January to March. Sixty-four of the world's best Golden Tee players qualified and came to Vegas to compete in head-to-head play. Houston's Mark Stenmark was the last virtual golfer standing, winning $10,000; more than $75,000 in cash was awarded in total. Stenmark's likeness will also make an appearance in Golden Tee 2018.

Stenmark was followed by Joe Massara of Ballwin, MO, who placed second; Paul Tayloe of Wilmington, NC, in third; and Brian Bernhardt of Alexis, IL, who finished fourth. Stu Fox of New York City was first in the Silver Bracket.

More than six hours of videogame golf action with commentary was streamed live on YouTube during the event (see it on this page). USA Today's popular "For the Win" and NBC's Golf Channel sports sites covered the event, too.

Vernon Hills, IL-based Incredible Technologies has been making Golden Tee Golf coin-op videogames since 1989. More world championship details can be found at the Livewire website, and on the GT Caddy app, Facebook and Twitter.