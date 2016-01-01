Dave & Buster's To Debut Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots Arcade Game Based On Classic Mattel Toy: Dec. 26

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. | Released Dec. 19, 2016x

Dave & Buster's , the premier dining and entertainment venue, is ready to knock you off your block with the debut of its new Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots™ game. This oversized take on the classic Mattel game recreates the competitive fun of the original toy on a gigantic scale, replacing the 6" tall robots with massive versions that stand at more than 5-ft. tall. The new Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots game, manufactured exclusively for Dave & Busters, debuts on Monday, Dec. 26, and won't be available anywhere else.

Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots pits two players against each other as they control the iconic red and blue robots in a boxing battle to the finish, when the winning player knocks the opposing robot's head off. The giant robots and scaled-up boxing ring take the fun of the classic 1964 Mattel game to the next level to allow generations of fans to reconnect with a childhood favorite.

"Dave & Buster's always aims to provide exciting new experiences to its guests, and our exclusive new take on Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots brings a massive dose of competitive arcade fun," said Kevin Bachus, senior vice-president of entertainment at Dave & Buster's. "The game has been a favorite for more than 50 years, and we jumped at the opportunity to put our own giant stamp on a classic."

ABOUT

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 92 large-venue, high-volume Dave & Buster's restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. Dave & Buster's also provides a vibrant sports bar filled with massive screens, creating an ideal sports watching experience. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com. The exciting environment of the Dave & Buster's complex also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Visit www.daveandbusters.com.

Mattel is a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Our mission is to be the recognized leader in play, learning and development worldwide. Mattel's portfolio of global consumer brands includes American Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®, Hot Wheels®, Monster High® and Thomas & Friends®, among many others. Mattel also creates a wealth of lines and products made in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology companies. With a global workforce of approximately 31,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit www.mattel.com.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.