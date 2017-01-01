AVS Appoints Brian Baumann To Music And Amusements Sales Staff

Brian Baumann

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Brian Baumann has joined the music and games sales staff of AVS Cos. Inc. He will be based at AVS's office in Bloomington, MN, and will cover territories in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Baumann brings diverse experience to his new post at AVS, including inside sales positions at Healthcare Business Insights (Milwaukee, WI), NopSec (New York City) and Medovations (Milwaukee).

"Brian's previous sales experience and fresh outlook on our industry made him a great candidate for this position," said AVS sales vice-president Tony Shamma.

Founded in Chicago in 1971, AVS Cos. -- formerly American Vending Sales -- has grown into a full-service gaming, amusement and vending equipment distributor in the U.S., with offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. Baumann can be contacted bbaumann@avscompanies.com or (612) 503-0021.