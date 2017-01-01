 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/16/2017

AVS Appoints Brian Baumann To Music And Amusements Sales Staff


Tim Sanford
Editor@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Brian Baumann, AVS Companies, jukebox sales, arcade game sales, AVS Cos. Inc., Tony Shamma, American Vending Sales

Brian Baumann, AVS Companies
Brian Baumann
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Brian Baumann has joined the music and games sales staff of AVS Cos. Inc. He will be based at AVS's office in Bloomington, MN, and will cover territories in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Baumann brings diverse experience to his new post at AVS, including inside sales positions at Healthcare Business Insights (Milwaukee, WI), NopSec (New York City) and Medovations (Milwaukee).

"Brian's previous sales experience and fresh outlook on our industry made him a great candidate for this position," said AVS sales vice-president Tony Shamma.

Founded in Chicago in 1971, AVS Cos. -- formerly American Vending Sales -- has grown into a full-service gaming, amusement and vending equipment distributor in the U.S., with offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. Baumann can be contacted bbaumann@avscompanies.com or (612) 503-0021.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • ATM Association Goes To Washington To Step Up Fight Against Choke Point Bank Account Closures
  • AMI Entertainment Announces The Doors Giveaway On Jukeboxes: Win 50th Anniversary Box Set
  • Oklahoma House Defeats Vending, Coin-Op Bill
  • TouchTunes Promotes Zac Brown Band's 'Welcome Home' On Jukebox Network
  • Team Dart Participation Increases; Players Encounter Tournament Enhances, New Management
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 