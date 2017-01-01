 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/31/2017

Eclipse Cash Systems Deploys March Madness ATMs


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: March Madness ATMs, NCAA Final Four men's basketball championship, Eclipse Cash Systems, special events ATMs, vending

CHANDLER, AZ -- Fans headed to the NCAA Final Four men's basketball championship in Phoenix, March 31 through April 3, won't have to go far to obtain cash. Thanks to Eclipse Cash Systems, fans can score currency at more than 50 mobile ATMs located throughout the stadium and various NCAA-sponsored events taking place in the Valley of the Sun.

The special events ATM operator will deploy its equipment with 24-hour service at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the site of the Final Four event. Another 30 ATMs will be placed on campus, at the Phoenix Convention Center and in Margaret T. Hance Park, which will host the March Madness Music Festival.

Chandler, AZ-based Eclipse provides ATMs for more than 300 events annually. They include the Super Bowl, Rose Bowl, Indianapolis 500 and Milwaukee Summerfest. It also serves smaller events through a network of affiliates.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • TouchTunes Runs Apple Pay Promotion Through April 3
  • Unis Rolls Out New Bowler And VR Games; Reintroduces Redemption Piece
  • Incredible Technologies Celebrates 1,000th Consecutive Golden Tee Daily Contest On Mar. 31
  • Utah's Crackdown On Gambling Devices Includes Coin Pushers
  • Alan Kumpf Joins FUNstruction Results As Partner
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 