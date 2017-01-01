Eclipse Cash Systems Deploys March Madness ATMs

CHANDLER, AZ -- Fans headed to the NCAA Final Four men's basketball championship in Phoenix, March 31 through April 3, won't have to go far to obtain cash. Thanks to Eclipse Cash Systems, fans can score currency at more than 50 mobile ATMs located throughout the stadium and various NCAA-sponsored events taking place in the Valley of the Sun.

The special events ATM operator will deploy its equipment with 24-hour service at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the site of the Final Four event. Another 30 ATMs will be placed on campus, at the Phoenix Convention Center and in Margaret T. Hance Park, which will host the March Madness Music Festival.

Chandler, AZ-based Eclipse provides ATMs for more than 300 events annually. They include the Super Bowl, Rose Bowl, Indianapolis 500 and Milwaukee Summerfest. It also serves smaller events through a network of affiliates.