Massachusetts Amusement Operation Busted For Gambling Devices, Money Laundering

Maura Healey

SALEM, MA -- The husband-and-wife owners of Four Star Vending Inc. (North Andover, MA) have been charged by the state Attorney General's office with running an illegal gaming and money-laundering scheme. The pair allegedly operated illegal gambling machines in bars and social clubs in Massachusetts and New York.

William Morley, 62, and Bonnie Morley, 53, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Salem Superior Court on May 2 and were released on their own recognizance. Attorney General Maura Healey announced at the arraignment that the Moreleys and two others laundered "over a million dollars for their own profit" through the video slot and poker machines.

The Morleys are due back in Essex Superior Court for a pretrial conference on June 5. Four Star Vending and the Morleys were indicted by a statewide grand jury on March 27.

Four Star Vending employee Richard Calhoun, 50, and Anthony Mazzola, 56, a manager at one of the clubs operating Four Star gaming machines, have also been indicted and will be arraigned later, according to the Attorney General's office.

"We allege the owners and employees of this gaming company used their business as a front to illegally launder over a million dollars for their own profit," Healey said. "The charges today are the culmination of a months-long joint investigation with our partners in law enforcement, and we will continue to work with them to investigate and prosecute those who commit these crimes and operate schemes using unregulated and illegal gambling machines."

A joint investigation into Four Star Vending by Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to Healey's office, the Massachusetts State Lottery and the Essex County District Attorney's Office yielded considerable evidence of the company's illegal gaming and money laundering operation. The investigation turned up 200 gaming machines, about $1.4 million in illegal proceeds and 11 vehicles used to facilitate the criminal activity.

Four Star allegedly used ATMs, jukeboxes, coin-op amusement devices and vending machines to launder illegal gaming proceeds.