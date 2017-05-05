AVS Cos. Adds Raw Thrills Videogames To Product Line

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- AVS Cos. Inc. and Raw Thrills Inc. have signed an agreement that names AVS an official distributor of arcade games manufactured by Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix Inc. Hit games like The Walking Dead, Cruisin' Blast and Big Buck HD are now available at AVS's branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. AVS will also provide service and parts for its new line.

"AVS is a distinguished leader in the amusement industry," said Raw Thrills founder and president Eugene Jarvis. "We know that they will do a super job for us and help us expand our footprint."

Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix, videogame studios focused on arcade and bar games, merged in 2006. They are headquartered in Glenn Ellyn, IL.

AVS Cos. was founded in Chicago in 1971 as American Vending Sales. Today, the company is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL. It markets vending equipment, amusement machines, jukeboxes and video lottery terminals. Its Entertainment Equipment Experts (E3) division provides design and consulting services for family entertainment centers. The distributorship changed its name to AVS Cos. earlier this year.