 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/21/2017

AVS Cos. Adds Raw Thrills Videogames To Product Line


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: AVS Cos. Inc., Raw Thrills Inc., Play Mechanix Inc., Cruisin’ Blast, Big Buck HD, Vince Gumma, Eugene Jarvis, American Vending Sales

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- AVS Cos. Inc. and Raw Thrills Inc. have signed an agreement that names AVS an official distributor of arcade games manufactured by Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix Inc. Hit games like The Walking Dead, Cruisin' Blast and Big Buck HD are now available at AVS's branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. AVS will also provide service and parts for its new line.

"AVS is a distinguished leader in the amusement industry," said Raw Thrills founder and president Eugene Jarvis. "We know that they will do a super job for us and help us expand our footprint."

Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix, videogame studios focused on arcade and bar games, merged in 2006. They are headquartered in Glenn Ellyn, IL.

AVS Cos. was founded in Chicago in 1971 as American Vending Sales. Today, the company is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL. It markets vending equipment, amusement machines, jukeboxes and video lottery terminals. Its Entertainment Equipment Experts (E3) division provides design and consulting services for family entertainment centers. The distributorship changed its name to AVS Cos. earlier this year.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • ATM Bomber Arrested In California
  • Elaut Acquires Benchmark Games
  • U.S. Attractions Leaders Visit 68 Congressional Offices During IAAPA Advocacy Days
  • Exploring A New Virtual Reality Arcade Model: The Ctrl V Story
  • IAAPA Appoints Hal McEvoy Chief Financial Officer
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 