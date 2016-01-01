Romanian Member Of ATM Skimming Crew Gets Five Years Following Extradition To New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ -- A native of Romania who was arrested in Spain and extradited to the United States has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to steal account information from thousands of bank customers. He was charged with installing "skimmers" and pinhole cameras on ATMs throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Florida.

U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman said that Robert Mate, a.k.a. "Chioru," a.k.a. "Marcel Varga," previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark federal court to "count one" of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. In addition to the prison term, Mate was sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $7,397,270.

Mate was a high-level member of a vast ATM skimming scheme that stole bank account information by installing secret card-reading devices on ATMs. Ultimately, at least $5 million was taken from accounts in Citibank, TD Bank and Wells Fargo, among other financial institutions.

The ATM skimming operation in which Mate participated is one of the largest ever uncovered by law enforcement. To date, 15 of the 16 individuals believed to have made up the gang have been charged. A single member of the crew, Ionut Vasile Ciurba-Stana, a.k.a. "Ciorba,” is still at large.

Fishman credited special agents of the U.S. Secret Service, in the Newark field office, under the direction of Special Agent Mark McKevitt, for leading the investigation. Agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's and Homeland Security Investigations aided the investigation.