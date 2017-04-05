AMI Entertainment Announces Gorillaz Ticket Giveaway

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment Network | Released April 28, 2017

AMI Entertainment Network has partnered with Warner Bros. Records to give one lucky AMI jukebox fan a pair of tickets to see the Gorillaz at an upcoming U.S. show. Five additional fans will win copies of the band's new album on vinyl.

After seven years of silence, the Gorillaz are back with a brand new album and U.S. tour. "Humanz" features cameos from De La Soul’s Posdnuos, D.R.A.M. and Grace Jones. Critics are calling "Humanz" the most animated album yet from Gorillaz.

Now through May 10, AMI users can enter for a chance to win by visiting a participating jukebox on the AMI network, AMI Jukeboxes Facebook page or AMI’s BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple or Google Play stores. Full contest rules are available through all three entry channels.

