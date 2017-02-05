Main Event Entertainment Opens Facility In Humble, TX

HUMBLE, TX -- Main Event Entertainment, a bowling-anchored dining and entertainment chain, is opening its fifth location in the Houston area today. The newest center will be located at 20945 Spring Creek Crossing in Humble, TX. It's the seventh Main Event to open in the U.S. this year.

The Humble store's "lane-christening" ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted by the area's Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries. The center hosted a preflight VIP event on Sunday, April 30.

The 49,000-sq.ft. entertainment center uses Main Event's new design prototype, which features 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes with multicolor LED lighting and luxury seating, a 9-ft. high ropes course, laser tag, billiards and shuffleboard tables. The arcade has more than 100 videogames and redemption pieces.

The new center is expected to add more than 150 jobs to the community. Interested candidates can find out more at mainevent.com/careers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Main Event to our area," said Jenna Armstrong, president and chief executive of the Lake Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. "Not only is it a wonderful place to eat, bowl and play, but it's a great place to work, too. We're thankful that they've brought so many good new jobs to Humble, and we think the center will be a great addition to our local economy."