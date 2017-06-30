TouchTunes Begins The Ultimate Jukebox Bar Crawl Contest

PRESS RELEASE

Source: TouchTunes | Released June 30, 2017

Digital music provider TouchTunes is running a summer contest on its jukebox network called the Ultimate Jukebox Bar Crawl. The contest gives music fans the chance to win weekly prizes. The contest begins today and runs through Sept. 5.

This is TouchTunes' first-ever Ultimate Jukebox Bar Crawl. This exciting sweepstakes gives bargoers in the U.S. a chance to win one of several awesome prizes every week, including a signed Imagine Dragons prize pack, a Bluetooth speaker and Starbucks gift card. The grand prize is $5,000 that can be applied toward a dream vacation.

During the summer months, participants will automatically be entered each time they use the TouchTunes app to check in to a jukebox location and play a song. In true bar crawl fashion, jukebox patrons (21+) will be encouraged to visit multiple TouchTunes locations all summer to earn extra entries. For details and official rules, visit touchtunes.com/jukeboxbarcrawl.

ABOUT: TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. Its jukeboxes are installed and serviced by independent vending operators. Its total North American and European installed base is more than 71,000. TouchTunes' mobile, which allows patrons to purchase songs for play on jukeboxes, has been downloaded more than five million times. For more information, please visit touchtunes.com.

