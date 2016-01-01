 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/19/2016

Pac-Man LED Desk Clock Is Hit Christmas Product


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: coin-op, Raw Thrills Inc., Pac-Man Premium LED Desk Clock, classic videog ame memorabilia, Pac-Man characters

SKOKIE, IL -- There's good news for coin-op professionals looking for that popular last-minute holiday gift. Raw Thrills Inc. announced that its Pac-Man Premium LED Desk Clock has reached more than 1 million views on Facebook and other social media channels. It is also one of the best-selling clocks on Amazon.

Themed to the classic videogame, the clock displays the time, briefly interrupted by full-color, pixel-like animations of the much-loved Pac-Man characters, including ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.

The limited-edition, handmade clock features a low-profile and optical-grade polycarbonate cover over the LED display. Video of the clock in action is available at: youtu.be/2MTn2QNU2-o or visit the Amazon product page.

Topic: Music and Games Features

