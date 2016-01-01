Pac-Man LED Desk Clock Is Hit Christmas Product

SKOKIE, IL -- There's good news for coin-op professionals looking for that popular last-minute holiday gift. Raw Thrills Inc. announced that its Pac-Man Premium LED Desk Clock has reached more than 1 million views on Facebook and other social media channels. It is also one of the best-selling clocks on Amazon.

Themed to the classic videogame, the clock displays the time, briefly interrupted by full-color, pixel-like animations of the much-loved Pac-Man characters, including ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde.

The limited-edition, handmade clock features a low-profile and optical-grade polycarbonate cover over the LED display. Video of the clock in action is available at: youtu.be/2MTn2QNU2-o or visit the Amazon product page.