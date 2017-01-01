Helix Leisure Announces Key Appointments To Sustain Growth

DALLAS -- Helix Leisure has announced three key appointments to support the company's "exponential growth" and ensure that it continues to meet its commitments to its growing customer base. Helix's business units include LAI Games, a game manufacturer; Embed, a provider of revenue management systems; and the Locker Network, which makes electronic storage systems.

PHOTOS: Shown, from left, are Rosa Tahmaseb, Guy Lee and Shane Galford.

Rosa Tahmaseb becomes managing director for the Helix Leisure EMEA office in Dubai. She will oversee the company's operations and develop new opportunities in the European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets. She brings more 20 years of experience as a director and project manager in the events, leisure and visitor attractions industry. During her career, she has built strong relationships with various departments in the Dubai government. Tahmaseb most recently was director of operations for Edward Mellors Entertainment LLC.

Also joining Helix Leisure is Guy Lee, who becomes operations director of the company's North American office in Dallas. He has 28 years of experience in the gaming industry. Lee most recently was director of slot operations for Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino. His career has included stints with Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line. At Helix, he will oversee daily operations and develop initiatives to improve system processes.

Shane Galford has joined Helix Leisure as support manager for Embed. With 10 years of information technology management experience, his responsibility is to make sure that Embed clients get round-the-clock technical assistance. He brings a novel perspective to this task, having worked outside the out-of-home entertainment industry for such companies as Meggitt and Reliant Worldwide Plastics.

To keep pace with the company's growth, the Helix Leisure Dallas office reports that it is hiring, and is seeking qualified candidates for a number of new positions. The company is looking for professionals in accounting, sales, administration, warehouse, technical support and systems delivery, among other posts. A complete list of positions available and details on applying may be found at Helix Leisure Job Portal.

Helix Leisure's divisions maintain offices in the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia. Helix is privately owned.