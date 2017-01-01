Adrenaline Unleashes Licensed Minion Whacker Redemption Game

TERREBONNE, QC -- New from Adrenaline Amusements is the Despicable Me Minion Whacker. The licensed game, based on the lovable accomplices from the hit "Despicable Me" and "Minions" films, offers a new twist on arcade and family entertainment gameplay.

A sampling of the two films' favorite Minions in pop-up mode star in the game, accompanied by their distinctive voices (in their invented language) and other sound effects. It's all packaged in an eye-catching themed cabinet.

"It's a traditional whacker game with a licensed theme," said Adrenaline's Jeff Evangelista. "The idea is to whack as many Minions as you can in 30 seconds when they pop up from the six holes."

The skill-based piece features operator controls and is swipecard adaptable. It measures 44" L. x 44" W. x 60" H. and weighs 350 lbs.