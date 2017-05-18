Wanda Group's Andrew Kam Will Keynote IAAPA's Asian Attractions Expo

PRESS RELEASE

Source: International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions | Released May 18, 2017

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions announced that Andrew Kam, vice-president of Wanda Cultural Industry Group and president of Wanda Themed Entertainment, will be keynote speaker at the Asian Attractions Expo 2017 Leadership Breakfast. The leadership breakfast provides senior-level attractions industry professionals the opportunity to learn and network with regional and global colleagues. Asian Attractions Expo, which is owned and produced by IAAPA, is the premier international business event for attractions industry professionals in the Asia-Pacific region, and takes place June 13–16 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The plated breakfast is Thursday, June 15, at 8:30 a.m. Admission requires both a ticket and Asian Attractions Expo registration.

In his role at Wanda Themed Entertainment, Kam oversees and manages the "Wanda City" project under the Wanda Holdings. The "Wanda City" is a cultural and tourism project that aims to create a safe, high-quality, diversified entertainment and leisure experience to consumers in China. Various Wanda City are in operation now. These include Changbaishan (in Jilin province in northeast China), Xishuangbanna (in Yunnan province in southern China), Wuhan (in Hebei province in central China), Nanchang (in Jiangxi Province in southern China) and Hefei (in Auhau Province in eastern China). Prior to joining Wanda in 2016, Kam served as managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland, growing it to one of the largest tourist destinations in Asia.

Kam has a proven background in operations, sales and marketing and brand management. In 1986, he earned a master's in business management from Dalhouse University. In 1988, he joined Coca-Cola China and served as operations manager, sales manager, brand manager,and regional general manager of northern and southwest China operations. He became the Hong Kong Tourism Board's chief representative in Mainland China in 2000 and then worked for Swire Pacific Ltd. as sales and marketing director until 2003. From 2003 to 2008, Kam was deputy general manager and sales and marketing director of 14 provinces for COFCO Coca-Cola. Under Kam's leadership the business more than doubled.

Wärtsilä North America Inc. is the Leadership Breakfast gold sponsor. Information about event registration for Asian Attractions Expo 2017 and the Leadership Breakfast is available at IAAPA.org/AsianAttractionsExpo.

About Asian Attractions Expo: Since 1997, Asian Attractions Expo has been the premier international event for the multibillion-dollar leisure and attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Asian Attractions Expo 2017 takes place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, 13-16 June, and includes a 10,000 -net-square-meter trade show floor, a comprehensive industry education program, networking events, and visits to some of the region's premier attractions. More than 8,000 attractions industry professionals from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the 2017 event. » @IAAPAHQ #AAE17

About IAAPA: Founded in 1918, IAAPA is the largest international trade association for permanently located amusement facilities and attractions and is dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the attractions industry. IAAPA represents nearly 5,300 facility, supplier, and individual members from 99 countries. Member facilities include amusement and theme parks, water parks, attractions, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centers, and resorts. IAAPA is a nonprofit organization. The association's global headquarters is in Alexandria, VA, United States. The association maintains regional offices in Brussels, Mexico City, Hong Kong and Orlando. » www.IAAPA.org @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.