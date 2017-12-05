AMI Entertainment Announces The Doors Giveaway On Jukeboxes: Win 50th Anniversary Box Set

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment Network | Released May 12, 2017

Fifty years ago, the legendary band released their self-titled, debut album, "The Doors." That album went on to sell millions of copies and is considered to be one of the all-time classic rock-and-roll debuts.

To celebrate this landmark recording's 50th anniversary, AMI Entertainment Network is giving jukebox patrons a chance to win a copy of The Doors deluxe edition box set. It features The Doors' 11 original recordings, including favorites "Break On Through (To the Other Side)," "Light My Fire" and "The End," plus live versions of eight tracks featured on "The Doors."

Now through May 24, AMI users can enter for their chance to win by visiting any participating jukebox on the AMI network, AMI Jukeboxes Facebook page or AMI's BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple or Google Play stores. Full contest rules are available through all three entry channels.

