 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/10/2017

Europol Busts Cyber-Criminal Gang Targeting ATMs


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: ATM news, ATM crime, vending, Steven Wilson, Europol’s cyber cop, ATM jackpotting

Europol, cyber cop, Steven Wilson
Steven Wilson, Europol’s cyber cop
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- International crime-fighting organization Europol has reported the arrests of five members of a crime ring that targeted ATMs in a transnational crime spree. Europol's European Cybercrime Centre played a key role in the investigation that resulted in one arrest in Romania, three arrests in Taiwan and another in Belarus.

"The majority of cybercrimes have an international dimension, taking into account the origins of suspects and places where crimes are committed," said Steven Wilson, who heads up Europol's cybercrime unit. "Only through a coordinated approach at the global level between law enforcement agencies can we successfully track down the criminal networks behind such large-scale frauds and bring them to justice."

This gang primarily targeted bank ATMs by gaining access to their internal networks. They were then able to empty ATMs of cash – called "jackpotting" – while covering all traces of cyber intrusion. Europol, according to sources, worked closely with local law enforcement to provide technical and analytical support. Europol is based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • IAAPA Opens Registration Leadership Conference 2017: Mar. 8-10
  • AMI Entertainment Acquires European Jukebox Leader NSM Music Group Ltd.
  • CMG Vending And The Preschels Sued For Copyright Infringement For $150,000
  • AMI Entertainment Releases Music Videos For Canadian Jukebox Market
  • AMOA-New York Will Honor Betson's Nina Byron At April 24 Awards Gala
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 