Europol Busts Cyber-Criminal Gang Targeting ATMs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- International crime-fighting organization Europol has reported the arrests of five members of a crime ring that targeted ATMs in a transnational crime spree. Europol's European Cybercrime Centre played a key role in the investigation that resulted in one arrest in Romania, three arrests in Taiwan and another in Belarus.

"The majority of cybercrimes have an international dimension, taking into account the origins of suspects and places where crimes are committed," said Steven Wilson, who heads up Europol's cybercrime unit. "Only through a coordinated approach at the global level between law enforcement agencies can we successfully track down the criminal networks behind such large-scale frauds and bring them to justice."

This gang primarily targeted bank ATMs by gaining access to their internal networks. They were then able to empty ATMs of cash – called "jackpotting" – while covering all traces of cyber intrusion. Europol, according to sources, worked closely with local law enforcement to provide technical and analytical support. Europol is based in The Hague, Netherlands.