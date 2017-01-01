Pelican Group Adds National Vending And Amusement Accounts

DANVILLE, CA -- Pelican Group, a vending and amusement management company, said it will add five new national accounts to its client portfolio during the first quarter. So far, Pelican has signed long-term equipment operating agreements with Blackhawk Network, Dollar Express, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Perkins and Tilted Kilt.

The company, which provides turnkey vending machine management solutions for national and regional chains, said it will be providing a "host of unique services" for its new clients.

Pelican Group, a division of Pelican Communications Inc., headquartered in Danville, CA, was founded in 1993. It currently manages more than 70 national chains. The company said it plans to continue its "aggressive growth pace" through acquisitions, new business sales and expansion with existing customers in 2017.

In addition to providing local resources through its network of more than 600 operators, the Pelican Group partners with manufacturers of vending machines, digital music systems, arcade games and ATMs.