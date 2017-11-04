Betson Enterprises Upgrades Customer Portal

CARLSTADT, NJ -- Betson Enterprises, the distribution division of H. Betti Industries Inc., said it has expanded and streamlined its customer Web portal. The Betson Customer Portal has a fresh, new look and a number of changes designed to improve the user experience, the company said.

Betson's Web portal gives customers access to their purchase histories and a new level of overall functionality. Among new customer-facing features are the ability to view, print and download invoices and statements; faster load time; and an even more secure interface.

"Our clients have always been our No. 1 priority, and we want to be proactive in improving our business processes for their convenience," said Betson financial services vice-president Kevin Fritz.

Founded in 1934, Betson is a longtime provider of products for location- and route-based amusement businesses, and vending and office coffee service operations. It has 14 offices nationwide. More information on the distributor's customer portal is available from Betson Financial Services at (800) 524-2343, ext. 96009, or portal@betson.com.