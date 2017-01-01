Betson Hires Tony Grant As National Sales Manager For Audio Visual And Security Services

CARLSTADT, NJ -- H. Betti Industries Inc., parent of Betson Enterprises, the nation's largest vending and amusement equipment distributor, has hired a new national sales manger for its audio-visual department. Tony Grant is responsible for leading the department, developing business in the FEC sector, and advising Betson's customers about AV technology and engineering.

Grant comes to Betson well qualified. He previously worked for Visual Systems Group Inc. as an account manager and sales engineer. At VSG, he tripled his client base and built a territory from zero sales to $7 million. He also worked at Anderson Audio Visual, HTT Integration, R2W Inc. and AVI-SPL. Over his 28-year career as an AV specialist, he's worked with such brands as Coca Cola, United Health Group, Bank of America and the U.S. Air Force.

"I love working with clients to bring their audio visual interpretations to life," Grant said.

Betson sales and business development vice-president Jonathan Betti added, "Tony's experience in the commercial and residential design/build audio-video industry will help us to better service our clients. His knowledge spans many key areas, including installation, project management and engineering."